Can’t row, hates lakes? Peanut Tillman explains to Pete why he’s rowing a boat from St. Joseph, MI all the way to Chicago

Posted 2:35 AM, August 30, 2019

Charles Tillman speaks at a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, July 22, 2016, after signing a one-day contract with the Chicago Bears so he can officially retire as a member of the team that drafted him in 2003. Tillman spent his first 12 seasons with the Bears and went to two Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl with them. Last season he started 12 games with the Carolina Panthers before suffering a season-ending knee injury and missed the team's run to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Tae-Gyun Kim)

Peanut Tillman is giving by to the community by rowing a boat from St. Joseph, MI all the way to Chicago to raise money for the children at Luries.  He joins Pete McMurray to explain why he’s taking on the challenge.

