× Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo Make An In-Studio Visit

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget are in town for a friend’s wedding and took the time to swing by the studio and say hi to the Steve Cochran Show Crew. They each talk about their busy schedules and what they have coming up and Bob even shares a recipe he cooks while Kelly is traveling. Later on Steve asks how they manage their social media pages and what it takes to stay engaged with fans.