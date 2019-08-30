× Bill “Mr. No Sauce At All” Hazel joins Roe & Anna for BBQ cooking tips!

Veteran, truck driver, and musician- turned BBQ guru Bill Hazel aka “Mr. No Sauce At All” joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give barbecue cooking tips and discuss his charitable work in the Englewood neighborhood.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3673670/3673670_2019-08-30-234010.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!