Bill "Mr. No Sauce At All" Hazel joins Roe & Anna for BBQ cooking tips!

Posted 7:25 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46PM, August 30, 2019

Anna Davlantes, Bill "Mr. No Sauce At All" Hazel, & Roe Conn

Veteran, truck driver, and musician- turned BBQ guru Bill Hazel aka “Mr. No Sauce At All” joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give barbecue cooking tips and discuss his charitable work in the Englewood neighborhood.

