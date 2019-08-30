× Bill Leff and Dane Neal Full Show 8.30.19

Bill Leff and Dane Neal (who is in for Wendy Snyder) kick off a fun-filled Pre-Labor Day show. They talk about the health risks of vaping and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com talks about what’s on TV this Labor Day weekend. Plus, David Cromer, Director of the “The Band’s Visit” joined us over the phone to talk about the Tony-Award winning play that coming to Chicago in September.

