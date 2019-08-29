Listen: Bill and Dane Bonus Hour

What to expect from Day 3 of the 2019 Farm Progress Show

Posted 2:40 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:39PM, August 29, 2019

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2015, file photo, Douglas and Monika Johnson from Perry, Iowa, look at John Deere equipment on display at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill. Deere & Co. report financial results Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

It’s the third and final day of the 2019 Farm Progress Show, which means it’s our last chance to chat with the great Orion Samuelson while he’ s down there. Orion talks about what consumers can expect from day 3, President Trump’s surprise phone during Day 2 of the show, and much more.

For more information about the Farm Progress Show, visit www.farmprogressshow.com.

