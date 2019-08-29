× What to expect from Day 3 of the 2019 Farm Progress Show

It’s the third and final day of the 2019 Farm Progress Show, which means it’s our last chance to chat with the great Orion Samuelson while he’ s down there. Orion talks about what consumers can expect from day 3, President Trump’s surprise phone during Day 2 of the show, and much more.

For more information about the Farm Progress Show, visit www.farmprogressshow.com.

