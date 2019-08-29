This GOES-16 satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 28, 209, at 17:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Dorian, a Category 1 hurricane, crossing over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Forecasters say it could grow to Category 3 status as it nears the U.S. mainland as early as the weekend. (NOAA via AP)
WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik: “There’s really nothing to slow [Hurricane Dorian] down yet”
WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik joins Jon Hansen to explain what makes hurricanes and tropical storms difficult to forecast. That’s as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, likely to make landfall Monday. And Mike gives us the Labor Day weekend forecast.