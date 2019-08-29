× uh-PARENT-ly | Grown and Flown: The thriving online parenting community is available as a book

When you have a baby or toddler, the advice comes from all sides. But when your child hits the teen years, the questions increase while the resources dwindle. Mary Dell Harrington and Lisa Endlich Heffernan cofounded the number-one site for parents of teens and young adults. Now they’re offering a book called Grown and Flown: How to Support Your Teen, Stay Close as a Family, and Raise Independent Adults. Heffernan joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Anne Johnsos and Tracy Weiner to talk about this new guide for building strong relationships and helping your teens launch into adulthood.

Subscribe to uh-PARENT-ly here (and leave a review!). Like Anne and Tracy on the uh-PARENT-ly Facebook page here. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter. Call them at 331-704-0046, or email them at uhparentlypodcast@gmail.com. And check out Anne’s book, POTTY-MOUTHED: Big Thoughts from Little Brains.