Thought Leader Ed Currie: The Rates & Fees That Drive The Mortgage Industry

Buying and selling homes doesn’t happen on a regular basis so it may be 15 years since the last time a home owner went through the process. Ed Currie (Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) sat down with Steve Grzanich to sort through the refinancing, and fee structure strategies that consumer might see these days. They also touched on the possibility of interest rates reaching zero or even dipping into the negative here in the United States.