The Top Five@5 (08/29/19): Surgeon General sounds the alarm on legal marijuana, President Trump slams Fox News again, Alabama Gov. Ivey apologizes for appearing in “blackface”, and more…

Posted 8:32 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:54PM, August 29, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams . (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, August 29th, 2019:
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams sounded a “national alarm” about the harmful effects of marijuana use among teens and pregnant women as the drug is becoming legal in more states. President Trump defends his criticism of Fox News during a radio interview with ‘Fox & Friends’ host Brian Kilmeade. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued an apology for appearing in a racist sketch during her time as an undergraduate at Auburn University in the 1960s, and more!

