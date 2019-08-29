× The Opening Bell 8/29/19: Tough Times For Manufacturers But There Are Ways To Beat It

the mortgage process can be a confusing journey because U.S. consumers only do it a couple times in their lives. Steve Grzanich sat down with Ed Currie (Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) to sort through the details that consumers should be aware of when it comes to refinancing, learning about closing costs and why difference providers can provide such varying rates. (At 18:11) Dale Buss (Contributor at Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Chief Executive Magazine) then checked the pulse of the heartland of America and the number of manufacturing businesses that are thriving and how they are overcoming these tariff driven times.