× The Great American Lobster Fest returns to Navy Pier for Labor Day weekend!

The Great American Lobster Fest is coming up this Labor Day weekend, Friday, August 30th through Sunday, September 1st, offering guests an unforgettable three-day seafood spectacle. Joey Dorf, co-founder of Butterclaw Lobster Co. and Nick Pobutsky dropped by to preview the fest! They also brought in lobster sliders and nachos for us to try! Yum!

The festival is free to attend, with all patrons welcome. For more information on The Great American Lobster Fest, visit www.americanlobsterfest.com or www.navypier.org.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.