× The Chicago Way, John Kass (08/29/19): Will Kim Foxx’s ‘smolle prosequi’ get the combine whitewash from Dan Webb? What if Foxx pleads the fifth?

The Chicago Way: Ep. 209 (08/29/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by retired Judge Sheila O’Brien to talk about the appointment of former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb as a Special Prosecutor in the investigation into Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case. Also up for discussion, what happens if Kim Foxx pleads the fifth and who will defend her? Plus, Kasso is making plans to visit the 38th Annual Taste of Melrose Park and Mayor Ron Serpico is here to help.

