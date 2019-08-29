× Team MVP: Hail Satan! Find Out Why The Satanic Temple Is Fighting For More Than Religious Freedoms

Satanic Temple National Council Member, Kym LaRoux joins Team MVP correspondent Brian Althimer to explain Satanism and why the Satanic Temple is fighting for more than just religious freedoms. Kym also explains what a Satanist is and the fundamental ways of Satanism.

