Team MVP: Hail Satan! Find Out Why The Satanic Temple Is Fighting For More Than Religious Freedoms
Satanic Temple National Council Member, Kym LaRoux joins Team MVP correspondent Brian Althimer to explain Satanism and why the Satanic Temple is fighting for more than just religious freedoms. Kym also explains what a Satanist is and the fundamental ways of Satanism.
For more information about the Satanic Temple visit: Thesatanictemple.org
Like the Satanic Temple on Facebook at: Facebook.com/thesatanictemple
Follow the Satanic Temple on Twitter at: Twitter.com/satanic_temple_
