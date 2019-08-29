× Steve Cochran Show Full Show 08.29.19: Teaching Ji About TV Shows From The 60’s

Happy Thursday! You’re only one day away from being THREE days away (Labor Day is upon us) from doing the same work you’re doing right now!

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, Steve, Ji and the crew catch up – (because being away from each other for a day is too long…) Nick Digilio calls in to give us a preview on movies to watch this weekend, NBC’s Meet the Press, Chuck Todd shared his thoughts on the G7 Summit. Pat Brady, former chairman for the Illinois Republican Party joins in studio. Arona Martin, creator of Because Love is your MVPP. Plus, Flight Fillow inventor Georgia McKinney joins in studio and TV Personality/ Comedian Clive Anderson calls in to talk about his new show on the Smithsonian Channel : Mystic Britain.

Listen to the podcast here: