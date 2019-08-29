× Roe Conn Full Show (08/29/19): Lori Lightfoot’s ‘State of the City,’ Jarret Payton reflects on his father’s legacy, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, August 29th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Jarret Payton reports from Soldier Field ahead of the Bears last preseason game; Former RNC Chairman Michael Steel looks at flaws in the U.S. primary system; The Top Five@5 features a warning from the Surgeon General about the potency of modern cannabis; WGN-TV’s previews Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ‘State of the City’ address; Mayor Lightfoot gives her address to the city; And Ald. Brian Hopkins(2nd) reacts to the Mayor’s dire warning about Chicago’s finances.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3673348/3673348_2019-08-30-015848.64kmono.mp3

