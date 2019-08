× Pinch Hitters 08/29/19: Mark Carman in for Justin Kaufmann

Mark Carman fills in for Justin Kaufmann following Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s speech about the state of the city of Chicago. He is joined by Rick Pearson and they break down the mayors speech and give their thoughts on it. Later he welcomes his friend Hailey Shannon to talk about her sobriety group and her journey to sobriety at a young age. Finally before Carm wraps up the show he welcomes in his buddy Aaron Levy to talk about his book.