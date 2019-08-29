× MVPP: Arona Martin – Because of Love.

Arona Martin is a Chicago woman who is changing the way we show support for our loved-ones going through a cancer diagnosis. Her locally-based company Because Love is creating one-of-a-kind gifts that provide an outlet to navigate the wide range of emotions that come along with a diagnosis, all while reminding the patient with cancer that they are loved and supported.

When her best friend was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Arona was clearly devastated and didn’t know how to support her so she made her a journal to get her through it. Eventually, this hit on a big need in the market. Arona Martin found there was a missing segment in the marketplace for useful products that adequately showed love and support for someone going through a diagnosis – so she used her art therapy background to create a journal with prompts to process the emotional journey she was experiencing. When she found other women her friend came across during treatments also loved the journal and wanted one for themselves, the Love Heals Journal was born. More than a traditional journal that is just blank pages in a book, it is a complete kit for heartfelt personalization from the gifter and provides a medium to process the difficult emotions around cancer.

Beyond this, Arona’s company Because Love has started creating other gifts that provide comfort, love and support to those going through a difficult time. And she is now helping others who need advice and guidance in how to support those in need.

Listen to the podcast here: