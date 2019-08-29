Little Heroes League helps children live their best life

Posted 1:24 AM, August 29, 2019, by

Little Heroes League

Will Ulaszek (Chairman of Little Heroes League) joins Dane Neal to discuss the incredible organization of Little Heroes League.  Inspired by the journey of their granddaughter Livia, Kim and Will Ulaszek founded a charity, Little Heroes League, an Affiliated Organization of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, to help babies born with medically complexity achieve their best life outcomes.  For more information visit: https://www.littleheroesleague.org

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.