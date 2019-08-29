× Little Heroes League helps children live their best life

Will Ulaszek (Chairman of Little Heroes League) joins Dane Neal to discuss the incredible organization of Little Heroes League. Inspired by the journey of their granddaughter Livia, Kim and Will Ulaszek founded a charity, Little Heroes League, an Affiliated Organization of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, to help babies born with medically complexity achieve their best life outcomes. For more information visit: https://www.littleheroesleague.org