Listen: Bill and Dane Bonus Hour

Jon Hansen in for John Williams 08.29.19: Hurricane Dorian, “State of the city,” the search for meteorites, Logan Square clown

Posted 4:44 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:42PM, August 29, 2019

Jon Hansen

Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams. He kicks off the stream by asking WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik for a forecast on Hurricane Dorian, approaching Florida for a likely landfall of Monday. Then, The Daily Line Editor Heather Cherone describes Mayor Lightfoot’s first 100 days, and previews her “state of the city” address coming tonight. Adler Planetarium Astronomer Mark Hammergren joins the show to explain how his search team plans to find meteorites in Lake Michigan. Block Club Chicago Reporter Mina Bloom tells Jon about the clown she met in Logan Square. And Kevin Powell gives Jon a sports wrap.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.