× Jon Hansen in for John Williams 08.29.19: Hurricane Dorian, “State of the city,” the search for meteorites, Logan Square clown

Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams. He kicks off the stream by asking WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik for a forecast on Hurricane Dorian, approaching Florida for a likely landfall of Monday. Then, The Daily Line Editor Heather Cherone describes Mayor Lightfoot’s first 100 days, and previews her “state of the city” address coming tonight. Adler Planetarium Astronomer Mark Hammergren joins the show to explain how his search team plans to find meteorites in Lake Michigan. Block Club Chicago Reporter Mina Bloom tells Jon about the clown she met in Logan Square. And Kevin Powell gives Jon a sports wrap.