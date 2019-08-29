Listen: Bill and Dane Bonus Hour

Dean Richards: What to Watch at the Movies This Labor Day Weekend

Posted 2:46 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:44PM, August 29, 2019

Dean Richards

Bill and Wendy speak to the great Dean Richards! Dean talks about the exciting announcements from the D23 Expo, SNL’s latest cast changes, the Venice Film Festival, which kicked off with “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix, and much more. He also reviews “Brittany Runs A Marathon” and “The Fanatic”.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.