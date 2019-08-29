× Dean Richards: What to Watch at the Movies This Labor Day Weekend

Bill and Wendy speak to the great Dean Richards! Dean talks about the exciting announcements from the D23 Expo, SNL’s latest cast changes, the Venice Film Festival, which kicked off with “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix, and much more. He also reviews “Brittany Runs A Marathon” and “The Fanatic”.

