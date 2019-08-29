× Dane Neal 8.28.19 Full Show: BBQ, Little Heroes League, Celebrity Psychic, and ‘keeper of the flame’ Max Good

Tonight Dane Neal takes the reins for the Nightside! Joining him throughout the night is the “keeper of the flame” himself Max Good from AmazingRibs.com. Max Good shares his insight into the careful craft of the perfect BBQ. You can find more information about Max on BlackSwanCompany.com. Then, the celebrity psychic to the stars Stacey Cripps joins the show to talk about how she got into her profession and gives an on-air reading which may or may not have found a connection with WGN News Anchor, Vic Vaughn. Moving right along, Will Ulaszek (Chairman of Little Heroes League) joins Dane Neal to discuss the incredible organization of Little Heroes League. Inspired by the journey of their granddaughter Livia, Kim and Will Ulaszek founded a charity, Little Heroes League, an Affiliated Organization of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, to help babies born with medically complexity achieve their best life outcomes.