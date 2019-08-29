Listen: Bill and Dane Bonus Hour

Block Club Chicago Reporter Mina Bloom learns the story of the Logan Square clown

Posted 4:31 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:26PM, August 29, 2019
Bozo-Bertrand

One of Bozo the Clown's biggest challenges is finding a new pair of comfortable shoes that fit when getting ready to walk in a parade. (Steve Bertrand / WGN Radio)

Block Club Chicago Reporter Mina Bloom met the clown who’s been roaming around Logan Square, Joseph Nechtow. She shares Joey the Clown’s story with Jon Hansen, and his response to those who are afraid of clowns.

