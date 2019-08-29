× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.29.19: It’s A Lobster Fest

Today on the show, Joey Dorf and Nick Pobutsky dropped by to preview the Great American Lobster Fest at Navy Pier. Orion Samuelson talks about the final day of the 2019 Farm Progress Show. And, Dean Richards reviews “Brittany Runs A Marathon” and “The Fanatic”.

