Listen: Bill and Dane Bonus Hour

Ashley McBryde | Shares Advice For Up and Coming Songwriters: “Make Them Afraid of You Not Being Afraid”

Posted 3:57 PM, August 29, 2019, by

Ashley McBryde [Sound Sessions Podcast] Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple Music

Singer/Songwriter Ashley McBryde speaks with Sound Sessions host Michael Heidemann live at Chicago’s Apple Store before her intimate Apple Music’s Up Next Live performance.  They detail her humble beginnings in country music and how wisdom from Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have played a role in crafting an incredible music career.

Visit: http://www.MichaelHeidemann.com or https://wgnradio.com/category/wgn-plu… for more great interviews!

Like what you hear?  Have a question or want to get in contact with Sound Sessions?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann

WGN RADIO’s Sound Sessions, Chicago’s premiere music based podcast for WGN Radio Chicago — Recent guests on our podcast include Thrice, Mastodon, Third Eye Blind, Victor Wooten, Thundercat, Royal Blood, Flux Pavilion, Andrew WK, and others . WGN RADIO CHICAGO’s Sound Sessions is Chicago’s premiere music podcast. Distributed on the Nationally Broadcasted Radio Station: WGN RADIO Chicago (Tribune Broadcasting).  Hosted by nationally known music journalist and radio host, Michael Heidemann – Sound Sessions connects listeners with their favorite artists who are performing in the legendary music city of Chicago, IL.   You can check out Sound Sessions at: wgnradio.com/category/soundsessions/
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.