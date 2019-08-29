Ashley McBryde [Sound Sessions Podcast] Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple Music
Ashley McBryde | Shares Advice For Up and Coming Songwriters: “Make Them Afraid of You Not Being Afraid”
Ashley McBryde [Sound Sessions Podcast] Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple Music
Singer/Songwriter Ashley McBryde speaks with Sound Sessions host Michael Heidemann live at Chicago’s Apple Store before her intimate Apple Music’s Up Next Live performance. They detail her humble beginnings in country music and how wisdom from Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have played a role in crafting an incredible music career.
WGN RADIO’s SoundSessions, Chicago’s premiere music based podcast for WGN Radio Chicago — Recent guests on our podcast include Thrice, Mastodon, Third Eye Blind, Victor Wooten, Thundercat, Royal Blood, Flux Pavilion, Andrew WK, and others . WGN RADIO CHICAGO’s SoundSessions is Chicago’s premiere music podcast. Distributed on the Nationally Broadcasted Radio Station: WGN RADIO Chicago (Tribune Broadcasting). Hosted by nationally known music journalist and radio host, Michael Heidemann – SoundSessions connects listeners with their favorite artists who are performing in the legendary music city of Chicago, IL. You can check out SoundSessions at: wgnradio.com/category/sound–sessions/