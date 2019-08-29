× Ashley McBryde | Shares Advice For Up and Coming Songwriters: “Make Them Afraid of You Not Being Afraid”

Singer/Songwriter Ashley McBryde speaks with Sound Sessions host Michael Heidemann live at Chicago’s Apple Store before her intimate Apple Music’s Up Next Live performance. They detail her humble beginnings in country music and how wisdom from Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have played a role in crafting an incredible music career.

Host – Michael Heidemann