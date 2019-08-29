A Russian Soyuz 2.1b rocket carrying Meteor M satellite and additional 18 small satellites, flies in the sky at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Adler Planetarium astronomers will magnetically pull meteorites from Lake Michigan
Adler Planetarium Astronomer Mark Hammergren joins Jon Hansen to describe how he’s executing the search for a meteor in Lake Michigan.