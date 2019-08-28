× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/28/19: Small Business Health Insurance, Foxtrot Market & Arlington Racecourse At Risk

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from finding the right health insurance plans for small businesses to the controlling business growth at the right pace.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Publisher of “The Savage Truth“, attempted to sort through the “illogical” reason behind Wall Street today while also sharing her latest column on the most important thing small businesses should know when it comes to health insurance.

Segment 2: (At 12:21) Michael LaVitola, Co-Founder and CEO of Foxtrot, checked in on the progress of the Chicago based small goods delivery service expanding into a multi-state presence.

Segment 3: (At 21:43) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crains Chicago Business, sorted through the parent company of Arlington Racecourse considering closing down the horse track.