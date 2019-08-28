× Will “The Fanatic” be a fan favorite with moviegoers? Richard Roeper has the review of John Travolta’s latest film right here!

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“The Fanatic”- starring John Travolta

“Brittany Runs a Marathon”- starring Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins, and Lil Rel Howery.

“Don’t Let Go”- starring Storm Reid, and David Oyelowo.

“Untouchable”- A Hulu documentary about Harvey Weinstein, with interviews with Hollywood insiders.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3673015/3673015_2019-08-29-003615.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!