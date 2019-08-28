Will “The Fanatic” be a fan favorite with moviegoers? Richard Roeper has the review of John Travolta’s latest film right here!

John Travolta (pictured left) and Devon Sawa in "The Fanatic". (courtesy of Quiver Distribution)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“The Fanatic”- starring John Travolta

“Brittany Runs a Marathon”- starring Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins, and Lil Rel Howery.

“Don’t Let Go”- starring Storm Reid, and David Oyelowo.

“Untouchable”- A Hulu documentary about Harvey Weinstein, with interviews with Hollywood insiders.

