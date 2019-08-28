White Sox Announcer Jason Benetti: “Sometimes, I apologize…for not being a good umpire”

Posted 3:34 PM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, August 28, 2019

Bill Walton does commentary on NBC Sports Chicago for the Chicago White Sox's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Walton was calling the game on an invitation from the White Sox and announcer Jason Benetti, right. (AP Photo/Joe Reedy)

White Sox Announcer Jason Benetti joins John Williams to respond to a phone call on WGN Radio last Friday night, in which a listener apologized to Jason. Jason also describes the teamwork involved in entertaining his viewers when he makes calls.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.