Bill Walton does commentary on NBC Sports Chicago for the Chicago White Sox's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Walton was calling the game on an invitation from the White Sox and announcer Jason Benetti, right. (AP Photo/Joe Reedy)
White Sox Announcer Jason Benetti: “Sometimes, I apologize…for not being a good umpire”
Bill Walton does commentary on NBC Sports Chicago for the Chicago White Sox's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Walton was calling the game on an invitation from the White Sox and announcer Jason Benetti, right. (AP Photo/Joe Reedy)
White Sox Announcer Jason Benetti joins John Williams to respond to a phone call on WGN Radio last Friday night, in which a listener apologized to Jason. Jason also describes the teamwork involved in entertaining his viewers when he makes calls.