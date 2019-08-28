× The Top Five@5 (08/28/19): Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of the presidential race, Mayor Lightfoot doesn’t want Chicago to be “a city of exodus”, Judge Mathis has a little trouble with valet worker, Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ dips further into insanity, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 28th, 2019:

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announces that she’s decided to end her presidential campaign. Mayor Lori Lightfoot in an interview with Fox Chicago, says she wants Chicago to be a “city of growth, not exodus.” Judge Mathis allegedly gets into an altercation with a valet worker in Detroit over his Rolls Royce. Betty White prepares NFL fans for Bears vs Packers, and more!

