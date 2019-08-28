The Opening Bell 8/28/19: The U.S. Consumer Is Pulling A Lot of Economic Weight
Corporations are continuing to chug along at a steady pace and they can contribute much of their recent to success to you, the consumer. Steve Grzanich and Sheraz Mian (Director of Research at Zacks Equity Research) discussed the consistent results of the Q2 earnings scorecard thanks to the buying confidence of Americans and other areas that pushed the economy forward. Martha Vitaterna (Research Professor with the Department of Neurobiology at Northwestern University) then shifted to the space exploration industry, but from the biological perspective asking, “how does prolonged space travel impact microbiology in the human body?” in her latest research.