The Mincing Rascals 08.28.19: Mayor Lightfoot’s report card, pot convictions expunged, G7, bed bugs

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by addressing community activists’ F grade of Mayor Lightfoot’s first 100 days. The Rascals then move on to discuss State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s expungements of all pot convictions as the date nears for marijuana legalization. The group moves on to debate President Trump’s presence at the G7 and his honesty. And, the Mincing Rascals have a few opinions on calling someone a “bed bug.”