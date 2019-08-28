× The Importance of Strength Training for Women

Who better than a Pro Body-Builder, Jiu-Jitsu athlete and all-around empowering female bad-ass to talk about lifting? Exactly! Stephanie Trevino joins the conversation from Houston, Texas, to share some of her insight and experience as an athlete and coach. Stephanie’s social media feed is so inspiring and motivational. She is very open and real about life and you can see her passion for empowering other women. Check out her website for training tips and services at www.strengthbodymind.com and be sure to read her posts on IG @strengthbodymind_ and on FB at Strength of Body and Mind!

