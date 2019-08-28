× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.28.19: Ji’s Mom Loves Using Emojis.

Today on the Steve Cochran Show Steve and Ji share their perspectives on wearing shoes in the house. “President Trump” calls in to clarify everything that was talked about in the news this week that was regarding him. Christine Halvorson, program director for Save the Amazon Rainforest talks about ways the charity is helping the Amazon and gives pointers on how we can all help too. Blogger Eileen O’Connor joins in studio to talk about her latest blog posts, followed by our Wednesday’s Neighborhood Eats segment! Plus the Fly Honey Show, and Roe Conn stops by the studio in the final hour.

