Space Travel Is Cool, But How Do Your Guts Feel About It?

Space travel is a fast moving industry with new technology and research constantly being released to make it safer, more efficient and safer. Martha Vitaterna (Research Professor with the Department of Neurobiology at Northwestern University) joined Steve Grzanich to look at the smallest of areas of research, looking at the impact space travel has on the microbiology of our gut and the rest of our bodies.