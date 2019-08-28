‘Side Eye/ Only Way’ : Double Feature Film Shows a Man’s Perspective and a Woman’s Point of View

Posted 5:20 PM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, August 28, 2019

Chiest Love, Leeosha Wallace & Edward Williams III

Chicago creative Chiest Love has a passion for helping others tell their stories.  Now he can share that passion on the big screen during the premiere of his first double feature, short film ‘Side Eye/ Only Way’  Thursday, August 28th at The Harper Theatre

This film is impactful for everyone because the men and women are given a voice.  Love states that “it’s not just a short film or double premiere but it’s more like a music experience/ short film.”

Chiest Love , Actress Leeosha Wallace (Chiraq) and Actor Edward Williams III (South Side) joined the show to talk about the film while discussing topics about relationships from a male perspective and a woman’s point of view.

 

Click here to listen:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.