'Side Eye/ Only Way' : Double Feature Film Shows a Man's Perspective and a Woman's Point of View

Chicago creative Chiest Love has a passion for helping others tell their stories. Now he can share that passion on the big screen during the premiere of his first double feature, short film ‘Side Eye/ Only Way’ Thursday, August 28th at The Harper Theatre

This film is impactful for everyone because the men and women are given a voice. Love states that “it’s not just a short film or double premiere but it’s more like a music experience/ short film.”

Chiest Love , Actress Leeosha Wallace (Chiraq) and Actor Edward Williams III (South Side) joined the show to talk about the film while discussing topics about relationships from a male perspective and a woman’s point of view.

Click here to listen: