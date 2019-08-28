Roe Conn Full Show (08/28/19): Darrin Jackson plays #NewsOrRuse, John Travolta talks about life as an actor, and more…

Posted 11:03 PM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:47PM, August 28, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, August 28th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at a startling increase in pedestrian strikes by Metra trains; Chicago Sun-Times reporter Mitch Armentrout analyzes why Arlington International Race Track abandoning plans for casino & may move from Arlington Heights; Richard Roeper reviews Don’t Let Go, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Untouchable, & The Fanatic; The Top Five@5 features Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot previewing her address to the city; John Travolta talks about his life making movies; And White Sox radio broadcaster Darrin Jackson plays #NewsOrRuse.

