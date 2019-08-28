× Neighborhood Eats 08.28.19 | Smack Dab

It’s Wednesday, and on Wednesdays we like to talk about cool places to go eat.

On this edition of Neighborhood Eats, Ji visited Smack Dab in Rogers Park, and loved it.

Christine and Axel are the co-founders of Smack Dab. The company was born in 2015 from their shared vision to offer the Chicago community real, handmade food and amazing service from the heart. They got tired of seeing restaurant/bar spaces sitting unused during their off hours and feeling trapped by the financial and logistical realities of opening a brick and mortar in Chicago, they decided to test the waters with a pop up, offering high quality drip coffee and fresh baked pastries a few hours a day out of a hallway in a Rogers Park bar. After the first summer of being open and experiencing lines out the door, they knew they were on to something important.

Go check it out! 6730 N Clark Chicago IL, 60626

Listen to the podcast here:

Ji also wrote up a piece in the Chicago Sun Times about Smack Dab.