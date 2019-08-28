× MVPP: Jaylon Davis part of the Wood Family Foundation | 08.28.19

Jaylon joined Wood Family Foundation’s very first class in the “Pitch In” program in 2014. Since his 4th grade days, he has been kind, mature and wise beyond his years. From his love of drawing to football, Jaylon can always be seen helping adults and peers around the building. He found “Pitch In” to be a second home for him, especially when many changes were happening around him. Jaylon’s mom, Felecia, has been grateful Jaylon had this Pitch In extended family, and has gotten to know Kerry Wood, Sarah and the staff on a personal level.

He wants to be a business owner one day that involves cars.

Listen to the podcast here:

To nominate an MVPP, CLICK HERE