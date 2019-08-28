× John Travolta joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Legendary actor John Travolta joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Richard Roeper to talk about his latest film, “The Fanatic.” Travolta also share stories of his early years in Hollywood as an up-and-coming actor, and his time working with the late Peter Fonda.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3673025/3673025_2019-08-29-005125.64kmono.mp3

