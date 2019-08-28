John Travolta joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Posted 8:01 PM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59PM, August 28, 2019

Legendary actor John Travolta joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Richard Roeper to talk about his latest film, “The Fanatic.” Travolta also share stories of his early years in Hollywood as an up-and-coming actor, and his time working with the late Peter Fonda.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.