Here They Are: The Top Cookout Classics for Labor Day
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2018 file photo shows steaks on a grill at a restaurant in New York. The idea behind the low-carb diet is that the body enters a ketogenic, fat-burning state when it runs out of the blood sugar that’s fueled by carbs. Still, many nutrition experts say sticking to a low-carb diet is hard, and not everyone is convinced it should be added to the dietary guidelines. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Labor Day weekend is right around the corner. Food-loving expert Dane Neal along with Lucia Maffei of Grant Park Packing in Franklin Park and Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe joins the Bill and Wendy show to give tips and suggestions for great BBQ and grilling for Labor Day.
