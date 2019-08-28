FILE--In this March 15, 2016, file photo, Kim Foxx smiles at the crowd as she celebrates her primary win over incumbent Democratic Cook County State's Attorney Anita Alvarez in Chicago. Foxx, now the Cook County State's Attorney, says she hopes to begin expunging minor cannabis convictions in the coming months but acknowledges it won't be easy to implement her plan and that her office is still figuring out its scope. Foxx told the Chicago Sun-Times last week that she estimates that thousands of misdemeanor drug convictions could be wiped out. Foxx says her office is also reviewing its policy toward prosecuting those detained for selling marijuana. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Code for America is helping those with pot convictions “move on and invest in their communities and their lives”
Code for America is the California nonprofit helping State’s Attorney Kim Foxx with reviewing and automatically expunging marijuana convictions in Illinois. Evonne Silva describes how an expungement will benefit individuals with pot on their records to its fullest potential.