× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Isabella O.

From ones of Isabella’s teachers: I have been a teacher for a long time! Isabella is one of the hardest working students I have ever had the privilege of teaching. She is also a very gifted athlete. A list of Bella’s accomplishments this 8th grade year follows: Four quarters honor roll, Top Student Award for Religion, Crusader Top Athlete/ Academic Award, Christian Service Award, Marie Wilkinson Scholarship, 1st Place in State for the 800 mile run. The amazing thing about Bella is that none of this came easy to her. She worked hard for every ounce of it. All this while remaining one of the most humble and unassuming people I have ever met.

