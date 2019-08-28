× CEO of JUST, Inc. and Creator of Plant-based Eggs, Josh Tetrick

We all know about the Beyond Burger and the Impossible Whopper, but what about eggs made from mung beans? On this episode of the Awesome Vegans Podcast and Video Series, CEO of JUST, Inc., Josh Tetrick joins host Elysabeth Alfano to discuss the national launch of JUST Eggs, a liquid food that scrambles up just like eggs but without the destruction to animals, the planet and human health.

Truly a maverick in the plant-based food world, Josh said this in 2018 to Food News Magazine, “The objective for our company isn’t to be a nice little company that gets spun off to Nestle for about $500 million. That’s not what I care about. The objective is to try to move, to try to shift things in a more dramatic way.”

Josh and Elysabeth dish on his vision for the future of food, famine and the planet, the launch of JUST Eggs, a marketing snafu they had early on and future products including cultured cell meat. Don’t go anywhere, this podcast is literally about your future.

JUST Eggs has national distribution in Whole Foods, Costco, Kroger and Ralphs. For more information, visit http://ElysabethAlfano.com and https://www.ju.st/en-us .

