× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.28.19: You’re very clever Popeyes

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy discuss produce, superstitions, the craze over the Popeyes new chicken sandwich, and much more. Plus, food-loving expert Dane Neal along with Lucia Maffei of Grant Park Packing in Franklin Park and Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe joined the show with their top tips and suggestions for great BBQ and grilling for Labor Day.

