Wintrust Community Leader: Schamburg Park District's Tony LaFrenere

Tony LaFrenere (Executive Director of the Schaumburg Park District) has been a contributor to the Schaumburg community for most of his life and that’s one of the factors that makes him uniquely qualified to over see the park district. Tony joined Steve Bertrand to talk about the constant shifting of the park district’s schedule and how Wintrust is such a valuable partner in the business that is conducted.