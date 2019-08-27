Wintrust Business Lunch 8/27/19: #TeamNoraForever, Suburban Chicago Roots & The Marijuana Industry Booms

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Steve Alexander, WGN Business, checked in with Steve to discuss that major market movers on the day along with the contemplative question that Steve Bertrand is wrestling with.

Segment 2: (At 7:00) Kelly Leonard, Host of Getting To Yes And…,searched for the some of life’s hardest answers after the passing of his daughter #TeamNoraForever.

Segment 3: (At 15:08) Tony LaFrenere, Executive Director of the Schaumburg Park District, was featured as the Wintrust Community Leader.

Segment 4: (At 22:16) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, can’t get away from talking about the marijuana business (because its growing into a undeniable business influencer).

 

