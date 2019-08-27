× The Top Five@5 (08/27/19): Kim Foxx pledges to cooperate with special prosecutor, Kobe Bryant says the Lakers could’ve won 12 championships, Pete Davidson loses his temper, Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special raises eyebrows, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, August 27th, 2019:

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says she has no regrets over her handling of the Jussie Smollett case. An Oklahoma City television anchor tearfully apologized to her African-American colleague for comparing him to a gorilla during a segment. Kobe Bryant says the Lakers would’ve won more championships during his tenure if Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t lazy. Pete Davidson loses his cool during his stand-up in Florida, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3672645/3672645_2019-08-28-001945.64kmono.mp3

