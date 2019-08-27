× The Opening Bell 8/27/19: The Army’s Cyber Command Is Changing Their Name

The Army has had a core mission for years to protect the United States, but as the times have changed, so have their methods. Shannon Vavra (CyberSecurity Reporter at Cyber Scoop) joined Steve Grzanich to explain the strategy shift that comes with the name change of a sector that is looking to be named, “Army Information Warfare Command”. The conversation then turned to the hot topic of immigration as Dr. Sandraluz Lara-Cinisomo (Assistant Professor of Kinesiology and Community Heath at University of Illinois) shared the results of her research detailing the mental stress migrants experience and the stress that continues after the experience.