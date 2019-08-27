× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.27.19: Social media videos, the pedestrian’s right of way, the VMAs

John Williams starts off the show by marveling about fun videos on social media, both from Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke and from Rex Chapman. Then, John and listeners educate one another on who has the right of way on Illinois’ streets. John revisits an ethical dilemma Wendy Snyder described yesterday on the Bill and Wendy Show, and listeners provide solutions to that. Finally, John and Elif have a few things to say about the most played songs of the year, and the MTV Video Music Awards of 2019.