#TechTuesday with CNET's Ben Fox Rubin: Yelp can now help you choose a restaurant based on your diet and lifestyle

Ben Fox Rubin, senior reporter for CNET News, joined Bill and Wendy over the phone to talk about Facebook’s new local alerts tool, Yelp’s new personalization feature that produces custom search results based on each user’s diet and lifestyle preferences, and more. Ben also talks about a 2-year-old technology called C-V2X that could arrive in 5G-equipped cars as soon as 2022.

